City of Joburg budget finally passed

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Herman Mashaba, Joburg Mayor



The City of Johannesburg’s R59-billion budget was finally approved by the city’s council yesterday after having been rejected twice in the past two weeks by opposition parties claiming it was anti-poor. Mashaba agreed to a last minute tariff increase adjustment following the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) demands for lower water and electricity tariff hikes for the city's residents