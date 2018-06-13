Finances plague national health insurance nothing has come of the pilot projects

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Prof Alex van den Heever, chair of social security systems administration & management studies at the Wits School of Governance



The NHI pilot project started in 2012 and is a system that is designed to pool funds to provide access to quality, affordable health care. It is part of government’s major health sector reforms and is being rolled out over a 14-year period, but experts say nothing has come of the NHI Pilot projects.