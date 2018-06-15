Bongani in conversation with Solly Msimanga, mayor at the city of Tshwane

Solly Msimanga, Executive Mayor at the City of Tshwane



The City of Tshwane continues to boast the fastest growing economy in the country but even with some of these positives, it too is currently facing many challenges and we have invited the mayor to discuss some of those burning issues you, as residents, face.