Inside the battle for intelligence in South Africa

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Nel Marais, Founder and Managing Director of Thabiti a specialised risk consultancy company



South Africa’s intelligence agencies have been in the spotlight in recent years for all the wrong reasons. Recently, former State Intelligence Minister Ronnie Kasrils has been speaking out about how state intelligence has degenerated into an “absolute mess” under former President Jacob Zuma.