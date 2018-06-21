Trade spat between USA and China where does South Africa feature in all of this?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science



A trade war is brewing between the world superpowers, USA and China and this could have dire economic consequences not just for the two countries but the entire globe.The possibility of such a war has been in focus after US President Trump announced tariffs on Chinese goods and China retaliated with tariffs on mostly agricultural imports from the US