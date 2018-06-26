Johannesburg taxi strike commuters left stranded

Bongani Bingwa speaks to David Tembe, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Departmen



Yesterday, many of you were in some way affected by the taxi strike in Johannesburg This taxi strike affected routes in Sandton‚ Midrand‚ Woodmead‚ Modderfontein and Alexandra. Taxi bosses affiliated to at least 11 associations in Johannesburg handed over a memorandum to the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) yesterday, giving them seven days to respond.