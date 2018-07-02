Holomisa alleges corrupt dealings at PIC - Lebashe and Harith Fund Managers respond

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has made allegations of rampant corruption at the Public Investment Corporation and at VBS Bank. Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mr Holomisa. Bongani also speaks to Lebashe Investment Group Chief Investment Officer Warren Wheatley, and Harith Fund Managers Investor Relations and Communications Executive Pule Molebeledi for a response to Holomisa’s allegations of their respective entities being involved in corrupt dealings at PIC.