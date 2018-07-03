What is the cause to the latest power outages in Jo'burg?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Ronald Chauke, Energy Activist and Outa’s portfolio manager for energy and Nico De Jager, MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services



Several parts of Johannesburg has been periodically plunged into darkness over the last two weeks. Eskom has not carried out load shedding since June 16. What is the cause to the latest power outages?