Timeshare industry faces unhappy holiday makers

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Thezi Mabuza, Deputy Commissioner at the National Consumer Commission



The NCC and the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) says it has been receiving thousands of complaints about the timeshare industry and its operations. Yesterday, you would’ve heard from our caller who complained about being a victim after signing up with a holiday club and was now struggling to get out of it.