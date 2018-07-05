Scrapping of Ingonyama Trust will cause violence

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Sithandiwe Yeni, national co-ordinator of Tshintsha Amakhaya and Nkosi Nhakanipho Maphumulo, Contralesa KZN Secretary



Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini convened an imbizo in Ulundi yesterday discussing conflicts between the Land Expropriation Bill and the Ingonyama Trust. The king has been vocal in defence of the Ingonyama Trust, which is traditional tribal land under his custodianship.