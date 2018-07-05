China has become one of South Africa’s core tourism markets

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Sisa Ntshona, SA Tourism CEO



In line with the worldwide boom in Chinese tourism, China has become one of South Africa’s core tourism markets, with visitor numbers growing by great margins in the last few years. South African Tourism has now embarked on a concerted drive to attract Chinese tourism in order to bring in investment and encourage economic and infrastructure development in the country