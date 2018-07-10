Government has no intention to touch land under Ingonyama Trust

Khusela Sangoni, Spokesperson in the Presidency



President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini that the government will not expropriate land under the controversial Ingonyama Trust. This is after last week’s imbizo of traditional leaders called by the Zulu monarch in which the king warned of a clash of nations if the state tried to expropriate “his” communal lands which comprise 13 percent of the country