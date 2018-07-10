VBS retail depositors will have access to funds from Friday

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Naidoo, Deputy Governor in the South African Reserve Bank



South African Reserve Bank (SARB) governor Lesetja Kganyago announced yesterday that retail depositors of VBS Mutual Bank will now have access to their funds using Nedbank starting from Friday. This follows a decision last week to secure guarantees from National Treasury of up to R100 000 per depositor for the bank’s retailer depositors.