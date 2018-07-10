Beyoncé and Jay-Z are heading to SA

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Hugh Evans, Global Citizen CEO



The global citizen is coming to Johannesburg in December, taking place for the first time on the continent. The line-up includes international acts like Jay Z, Beyonce, Pharrell Williams, Ed Sheeran, Femi Kuti and many more. It’s free, but there is only one catch … you have got to earn points by paying it forward