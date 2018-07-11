Will not rest until we see business people together with Ex president in orange overalls

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Bonang Mohale, Business Leadership SA CEO



Global consulting firm McKinsey has apologised for its role in state capture relating to work it did for Eskom in 2015 and 2016. McKinsey’s global managing partner Kevin Sneader read out a long-worded apology letter on Monday, where he conceded that the firm could’ve done better in holding themselves to higher professional standards