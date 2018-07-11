20 injured as plane crashes near Wonderboom airport

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Peter Mashaba’s Management of aircraft maintenance and Engineering and aircraft acquisition



A charter plane crashed into a factory in Pretoria near the Wonderboom Airport shortly after take-off yesterday. One person has been confirmed dead and 19 others injured. I first heard of it when a caller phoned The Afternoon Drive and spoke to Joanne Joseph yesterday around 4:30.