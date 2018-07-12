The recent 'Bomb' incidents in South Africa

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Rebecca Davies, Journalist at Daily Maverick



There was that horrific attack on a mosque in Durban in May. It was quickly followed by a copycat attack in Malmesbury the next month - at least in the sense that in both incidents throats were slit. In the second attack the perpetrator was found to be mentally unstable and that seemed to allay fears. But then followed a number of bomb scares in Durban and just in the last week five explosive devices have been discovered there and suddenly, that phrase seems to be a lot more real