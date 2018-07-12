Have your say in the Tobacco Draft Bill

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Peter Ucko, CEO of the Tobacco, Alcohol and Gambling Advisory, Advocacy and Action Group and Dr Kgosi Letlape, Co-Founder of the Africa Harm Reduction Alliance



The Department of Health has officially released its Draft Tobacco Bill for public comment. Among the proposals, the Draft Bill plans to ban smoking in certain public spaces, the removal of all signage on cigarette packaging aside from the brand name and warning stickers; Cigarettes may no longer be publicly displayed by retailers; the removal of designated smoking areas in restaurants. But the bill also seeks to regulate electronic smoking with the possible ban of vaping in the buildings.