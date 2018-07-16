Is the Hawks identified mastermind believed to be behind cash heists?

Ray White speaks to Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, Hawks Gauteng Spokesperson



The Sunday Times reports that the Hawks have identified the person believed to be behind at least 23 cash-in-transit heists this year. Hawks Gauteng head Major-General Prince Mokotedi says in the Sunday Times that if the Hawks catch Wellington “Bibi” Ceneda from Tembisa, the spate of cash-in-transit heists could end.