Ramaphosa secures US10bn investment in SA economy during UAE visit

Ray White speaks to Mzukisi Qobo, Associate Professor at the University of Johannesburg, political economy and international relations exper



President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent visit to Arab states secured a commitment of US$20 billion from the Gulf. In an interview in Abu Dhabi following a three-country visit, Ramaphosa said he was serious about driving economic growth.