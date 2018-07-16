Drakensberg Boys choir are champions at world choir games in scenic pop category

Ray White speaks to Mr Bernard Krüger, Artistic Director at the Drakensberg Boys Choir School



6000 singers in 300 choirs from 60 countries took part in the world’s largest competition for non-professional choirs which are held every second year, and this was the first time that the Games had been held in Africa. The games involved two competitive sections: Champions (highest level of the competition for choirs that have already proven their proficiency at international level) and Open (choirs with no international experience). Within each of these there are 27 categories.