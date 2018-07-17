Barack Obama is expected to deliver the annual Nelson Mandela lecture

Bongani Bingwa speaks Professor Jean Bailey, former member of advisory committee for former President Obam



It's all systems go - former U.S. President Barak Obama will be addressing the highly anticipated 16th Annual Mandela Lecture. The 44th American president is a celebrated orator and has captured large audiences not only in the U.S but around the world and remains popular even after leaving the White House.