So what would a world without money look like?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Walter Volker, CEO of Payments Association of South Africa



Cash is king as the saying goes or to use another tired cliche - money makes the world go round. The holy books warn about us about the love of money but for some there is no better feeling in the world than running your fingers through fresh crisp notes... and of course there are even those who make coin collection not even just a hobbie but indeed a passion. So what would a world without money look like? Well perhaps not money per se but at least one without cash?