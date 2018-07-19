ANC Errol Velile arrest is just an arrest of a criminal like all other criminals

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Bheki Cele, Minister of Police



The ANC announced yesterday that it has fired an employee who was arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist. This comes a year after Errol Velile Present was linked to a farm scandal in Limpopo with the former minister of rural development and land reform Gugile Nkwinti.