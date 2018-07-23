Is South Africa dodged a military coup on the eve of Jacob Zuma resignation?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Helmoed Heitman, Military & Defence analyst at Jane’s Defence



South Africa narrowly averted a mutiny by soldiers loyal to former president Jacob Zuma on the eve of his forced resignation in February. Highly placed sources within the security forces and ANC leadership told City Press that military intelligence picked up on talk of a revolt among soldiers who were former members of the ANC’s Umkhonto weSizw