What is currently going on at Eskom?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Baleni, Deputy Chairperson of the Development Bank of Southern Africa



Eskom finances are in serious trouble, if yesterday’s briefing is anything to go by. A R2.3 billion loss compared to a profit of R900 million last year; irregular expenditure has ballooned to over R19 billion dating back to 2012; 10 CEOs in 10 years.Based on Eskom’s poor financial record, did the New Development Bank make the right decision in granting Eskom the loan?