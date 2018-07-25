Everything you need to know about state dinner

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Courtney Kleu, Founder of the School of Etiquette and the African Institute of Protocol



The importance of dining etiquette has been said to have had a big effect on your social standing, make or break business deals and even influence diplomatic decisions. State Dinners are so important because they're the official way that the President greets representatives, royalty, and political leaders from other countries all over the world