Mduduzi Manana resigns from parliament

Bongani Bingwa speaks to John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance Parliamentary Chief Whip and Bronwynne Pithey, Legal practitioner at the Women’s Legal Centre



Mduduzi Manana has resigned as a Member of Parliament, following a year in which he was caught up in a couple of assault cases. Last year, Manana was convicted of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, after assaulting three women at Cubana in Fourways.On Monday this week, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it would not prosecute on the assault case between Manana and his former domestic worker Christine Wiro, as it believed there were no reasonable prospects for successful prosecution.