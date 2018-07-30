Zimbabwe election voters set for first ballot without Mugabe

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tendai Laxton Biti is a Zimbabwean politician who served as Zimbabwe's Minister of Finance from 2009 to 2013



We in the media are easily given to hyperbole and use words like historic too readily when we describe elections especially when the outcome seems uncertain but today Zimbabweans will for the first time in 38 years vote in poll in which the face of Robert Mugabe is not on the ballot paper. But he is still not quite out of the headlines just yet.