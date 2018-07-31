Learner pregnancy a major challenge in South Africa, says Basic Education Department

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Faith Khumalo, Chief Director for School Health Services in the Department of Basic Education
There has been outcry for more efficient ways to deal with pregnancies in schools as the rate of learner pregnancy in South Africa has become a major social‚ systemic and fiscal challenge not only for the basic education sector but‚ crucially‚ for the national development in general. Thus a policy document proposed by the Department of Basic Education which highlights issues related to the Prevention and Management of Learner Pregnancy in Schools has been published.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Ralph Mupita, MTN Group Chief ExecutiveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Poland bans abortion there are large protests as a result.
Sing while you’re breathing the operatic answer for Covid patients.
Romping in ruffles the amazing success of Netflix’s Bridgerton.
Kim is a 39 year old mother of three. She was abused as a child and survived an abusive marriage. Kim would like to get counseling.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Virgin Orbit, the satellite company of the Virgin Group, has put its first satellites in space. This has happened as companies of the Virgin Group recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sibongile Khumalo, a titan of South African has died. Bongani reflects on the work and legacy of Sibongile Khumalo with those who knew and worked with her. Speaks to 702 host Richard Nwamba, music executive Lazarus Serobe and Market Theatre Artistic Director James Ngcobo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This year, the Market Theatre is celebrating its 45th anniversary, and also adapting to a new normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to James Ngcobo, Artistic Director of the Market Theatre.LISTEN TO PODCAST