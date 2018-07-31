Learner pregnancy a major challenge in South Africa, says Basic Education Department

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Faith Khumalo, Chief Director for School Health Services in the Department of Basic Education



There has been outcry for more efficient ways to deal with pregnancies in schools as the rate of learner pregnancy in South Africa has become a major social‚ systemic and fiscal challenge not only for the basic education sector but‚ crucially‚ for the national development in general. Thus a policy document proposed by the Department of Basic Education which highlights issues related to the Prevention and Management of Learner Pregnancy in Schools has been published.