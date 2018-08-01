#TotalShutDown – a focus on gender based violence

Thousands of women in South Africa are embarking on #TotalShutDown, to raise awareness about the scourge of gender-based violence in the country. Bongani Bingwa speaks to Loyiso Saliso, one of the organisers of this march. Bongani also speaks to gender-based violence survivor Josina Machel and Themba Khumalo, whose daughter was killed by her own partner.