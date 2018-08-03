Dr John Kani pay tributes for theater legend late Winston Ntshona

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr John Kani, legendary actor:



The legendary Ntshona was best known for his roles in Athol Fugard's The Island as well as Sizwe Banzi is Dead, which he co-wrote. He starred alongside fellow actor John Kani in both productions and in an unusual move, both Kani and Ntshona were co-Tony Award winners for Best Actor for their work.