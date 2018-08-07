DA leaders clash over BEE policy threatens poll prospect

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Gwen Ngwenya, Democratic Alliance Head of Policy and Zodwa Ntuli, Commissioner of the Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) Commission:



The DA has previously thrown its weight behind the idea of BEE but claimed it only unlocked economic opportunities for politically connected black people and that the way in which it was being implemented was not sustainable.