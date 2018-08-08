APSA wants Blade Nzimande to be probed for alleged corruption

Bongani Bingwa speaks to APSA's general-secretary Professor Boitumelo Senokoane



The union says it will lay criminal charges against Nzimande and other individuals with close links to him. The association which is affiliated to the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is accusing Nzimande who is now Transport Minister, of using his position to appoint friends, cronies and relatives to head influential entities.