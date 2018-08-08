Creating opportunities for hard-working individuals Fix It Forward

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Joshua Cox, CEO of Fix It Forward



Joshua Cox has been matching skilled plumbers, builders, tilers from townships, with homeowners and businesses who are renovating or need help with construction projects since 2012. These tradesmen are taken on 12-month entrepreneur training course and registered as contractors on their network. This time around he is looking for 50 quality construction tradesmen who can benefit from this support. And the good news is the company is expanding to Gauteng