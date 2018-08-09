History of women's struggle in South Africa today we failed them

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Sophie de Bruyn, Anti-Apartheid struggle stalwart



Sophia Theresa Williams was just 18 years old on the 9th of August - now 80 years old Mam’ Sophie de Bruyn is possibly the last surviving marchers from that historic day.The anti-apartheid stalwart remains active - she’s a member of the ANC’s Integrity Commission and works with several organizations on a number of issues affecting women’s rights. At 80 years old she is as energetic as ever and is a champion in the fight against patriarchy and gender based violence.