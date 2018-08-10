Road Accident Benefit Scheme a setback for crash victims?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr. Lawrence Barrit ,Traffic Criminologist and Lutendo Sigogo, President of Black Lawyers Association



You have been invited by the department of transport to participate in the nationwide public hearings, to have your say as the consumer on this piece of legislature. Some of things propose include a no-fault system, meaning both victim and perpetrator of an accident can claim, there will be no lump sum payment, and your claim could be paid directly to the service provider.