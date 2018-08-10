Is NSFAS in trouble after 2017 free education announcement

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Jonathan Jansen



Sizwe Nxasana announced yesterday that he is stepping down as Chairperson of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, citing the extreme strain on the NSFAS payments system. NSFAS faces extreme financial strain, which came to a head last week when Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor announced that the NSFAS application process for 2019 would be put on hold until further notice.