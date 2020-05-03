Turning wooden spoons to gold

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Case study for digitising a business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Ian Stacey - Founder at Fastrak
Sean (son) Stacey - ... at Fastrack
Today at 20:10
Psychology Matters: The tipping point of relationships in lockdown.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Leepile Thebe - Registered Psychologist and Social Worker in private practice
Today at 21:05
An Open Letter to President Ramaphosa, from Herman Mashaba
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Herman Mashaba
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
18:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gender-based violence cases among those courts prioritise during lockdown Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Chrispin Phiri explains shares more on the new directives. 7 May 2020 5:23 PM
How to find out if your employer has received UIF special grant Business Insider associate editor Phillip de Wet explains how you can access the online portal. 7 May 2020 4:58 PM
[LISTEN] Why you should check the fine print in your credit life policy Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 7 May 2020 4:24 PM
View all Local
SA should return to full economic activity if it wants to save jobs - B4SA Economic Intervention work group leader Martin Kingston says companies should be allowed to re-open but under strict conditions. 7 May 2020 1:19 PM
Will the arts survive COVID-19 pandemic? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the creative sector and whether it will survive the pandemic. 7 May 2020 11:44 AM
Escape by detainees from Lindela Repatriation Centre planned - Aaron Motsoaledi Home Affairs minister says he believes the rogue guards worked with foreign nationals to run from the facility. 7 May 2020 7:36 AM
View all Politics
'This is the most difficult video message we have ever pulled together' ''Covid-19 is having a more severe and sudden financial impact on our business than 9/11 and the 2009 financial crisis combined." 7 May 2020 7:28 PM
Here is how you can save Bookdealers in Johannesburg 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 7 May 2020 5:41 PM
Calls for opening the economy in phases are getting louder The Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa also stresses the urgency of opening the economy. 7 May 2020 5:27 PM
View all Business
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition' Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book. 7 May 2020 12:29 PM
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
View all Sport
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition' Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book. 7 May 2020 12:29 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old with cancer reuniting with father after lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2020 8:45 AM
Adele showing off her tremendous weight loss for her birthday goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that recoveries had increased to 3,153. 6 May 2020 10:56 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Nighttalk With Gushwell Brooks
Turning wooden spoons to gold

Turning wooden spoons to gold

In spite of the impact for restaurants world-wide, Chef Wynand du Plessis, owner of Extreem Kwizeen in Cape Town’s Mowbray and Peter Goffe-Wood, Celebrity Chef decided to turn wooden spoons to gold by inspiring Chefs to don their whites to feed the hungry for this week’s #ProudlySA story, calling on other SA restaurateurs to do the same. 

It started with a decision to donate the 300 litres of spare soup in his freezer to the needy on day four of lockdown.

To get involved with Soupathon 1,000 contact soup@extreem.co.za | 021 447 5774

https://www.facebook.com/extreemkwizeen/

http://www.extreem.co.za



More episodes from Nighttalk With Gushwell Brooks

How to Steal a Country

3 May 2020 11:18 PM

Rehad Desai, Producer and Director | CEO: Uhuru Productions on one of his many acclaimed documentaries, ‘How to Steal a Country’ - the story of the Gupta family’s massive black owned business empire in South Africa. 

The President's Keepers

3 May 2020 10:21 PM

Jacques Pauw, Award winning investigative Journalist | Author on the controversy that has South Africans up in smoke after the reversed cigarette sale lock-down legislation, raising old questions and claims although being disputed by the ANCWL around Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Julius Sello Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters and the notorious self-confessed  illegal trade cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti, as highlighted in the relationship claims between all of them, (with photo’s to prove it), made years ago in his book 'The President's Keepers'.

Last Rivonia Trialist standing

3 May 2020 10:20 PM

Andrew Mokete Mlangeni, South African political activist and anti-apartheid campaigner who, along with Nelson Mandela and others, was imprisoned after the Rivonia Trial.

We pay tribute to the late Denis Goldberg and to Andrew Mokete Mlangeni as the last Rivonia Trialist to tell the story.

 

Back to work readiness #Lock-Down Stage 4

3 May 2020 10:18 PM

Tibor Szana, Chief Inspector: Occupational Health & Safety on The Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi media briefing on Sunday 3rd May, in terms, of what South Africans can and cannot do as they prepare to return to the workforce from Monday 4th May 2020.

The Awakening and more Covid-19 Conspiracy Theories

27 April 2020 12:04 AM

Is this the New World Order for digital footprints?

Believe it or Not!

Although we tread lightly with what is an extremely serious if not sensitive subject, we delve a little deeper into conspiracy theory conversations #Covid-19 for something completely different with Ian Dobson, Founder: Truth-Seekers SA.

Contact: 083 880 2378 | venus196777@icloud.com 

www.truthseekers.joburg

HSRC - The impact of COVID-19 South Africa and lock-down lift

26 April 2020 9:58 PM

Professor Priscilla Reddy, Deputy Executive Director: Human and Social Capabilities Division in the HSRC and study Strategic Leader on the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) second part of the public perception survey on the impact of the coronavirus on South Africans released today by Blade Nzimande, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation and the implications as South Africa gears up to stage 4 lock-down lift

Why walk when you can soar? Lessons from a quad and how to cope with lockdown

19 April 2020 11:08 PM

Tracy Todd, inspirational speaker and author of ‘’brave lotus flower rides the dragon’, who landed up in a permanent physical lock-down when she was paralyzed from the neck down in an accident with no chance of ever going back to “normal” inspires, motivates and guides South Africans to what will in fact just be their temporary new normal in the Stayhome lock-down.

www.tracytodd.co.za

Ánd now?

19 April 2020 10:18 PM

Comedians Nik Rabinowitz & Rob Van Vuuren give us the lighter side of the #Lockdown as based on their new weekly podcast that navigates through life, family, comedy and more against the backdrop of a world gone mad.

Follow them here: https://podcasts.apple.com/za/podcast/and-now-podcast/id1505356200

Death by Covid or hunger?

19 April 2020 10:18 PM

Adv. Rod Solomons, Convenor: SA1ST Forum on different approaches to deal with the food crisis - the new trending plight VS Covid-19 for South Africans as lock-down hunger begins to drive vulnerable people to desperation.

