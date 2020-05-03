The Awakening and more Covid-19 Conspiracy Theories

Is this the New World Order for digital footprints?
Believe it or Not!
Although we tread lightly with what is an extremely serious if not sensitive subject, we delve a little deeper into conspiracy theory conversations #Covid-19 for something completely different with Ian Dobson, Founder: Truth-Seekers SA.
Rehad Desai, Producer and Director | CEO: Uhuru Productions on one of his many acclaimed documentaries, ‘How to Steal a Country’ - the story of the Gupta family’s massive black owned business empire in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jacques Pauw, Award winning investigative Journalist | Author on the controversy that has South Africans up in smoke after the reversed cigarette sale lock-down legislation, raising old questions and claims although being disputed by the ANCWL around Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Julius Sello Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters and the notorious self-confessed illegal trade cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti, as highlighted in the relationship claims between all of them, (with photo’s to prove it), made years ago in his book 'The President's Keepers'.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Andrew Mokete Mlangeni, South African political activist and anti-apartheid campaigner who, along with Nelson Mandela and others, was imprisoned after the Rivonia Trial.
We pay tribute to the late Denis Goldberg and to Andrew Mokete Mlangeni as the last Rivonia Trialist to tell the story.
Tibor Szana, Chief Inspector: Occupational Health & Safety on The Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi media briefing on Sunday 3rd May, in terms, of what South Africans can and cannot do as they prepare to return to the workforce from Monday 4th May 2020.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In spite of the impact for restaurants world-wide, Chef Wynand du Plessis, owner of Extreem Kwizeen in Cape Town’s Mowbray and Peter Goffe-Wood, Celebrity Chef decided to turn wooden spoons to gold by inspiring Chefs to don their whites to feed the hungry for this week’s #ProudlySA story, calling on other SA restaurateurs to do the same.
It started with a decision to donate the 300 litres of spare soup in his freezer to the needy on day four of lockdown.
Professor Priscilla Reddy, Deputy Executive Director: Human and Social Capabilities Division in the HSRC and study Strategic Leader on the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) second part of the public perception survey on the impact of the coronavirus on South Africans released today by Blade Nzimande, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation and the implications as South Africa gears up to stage 4 lock-down liftLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tracy Todd, inspirational speaker and author of ‘’brave lotus flower rides the dragon’, who landed up in a permanent physical lock-down when she was paralyzed from the neck down in an accident with no chance of ever going back to “normal” inspires, motivates and guides South Africans to what will in fact just be their temporary new normal in the Stayhome lock-down.
Comedians Nik Rabinowitz & Rob Van Vuuren give us the lighter side of the #Lockdown as based on their new weekly podcast that navigates through life, family, comedy and more against the backdrop of a world gone mad.
Adv. Rod Solomons, Convenor: SA1ST Forum on different approaches to deal with the food crisis - the new trending plight VS Covid-19 for South Africans as lock-down hunger begins to drive vulnerable people to desperation.LISTEN TO PODCAST