The Inside Track: Three months ‘State of Disaster’ Covid-19 Special

The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 18:39
Vodacom hikes full-year dividend by 6.3% despite Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 19:19
ZOOM : Business Book feature: The upside of Down
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nicola Kleyn - Dean and Marketing Expert at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pj Powers - Singer, Musician at ...
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Povocoat to use prize money to hire new staff Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 11 May 2020 9:14 AM
702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after team member tests positive for COVID-19 Bongani Bingwa joins Africa Melane to give more insight on why he will be off air for the next 14 days. 11 May 2020 7:13 AM
UPDATE: Record 17,257 tests for a 24-hour cycle, 8 more deaths reported Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 10,015. 10 May 2020 9:05 PM
Povocoat to use prize money to hire new staff Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 11 May 2020 9:14 AM
'Ninety One wanted to support those hardest hit by COVID-19 lockdowns' CEO Hendrik du Toit unpacks why the company supported 702's Small Business Shoutout campaign during these difficult times. 11 May 2020 7:52 AM
Line 2 Design Creative Studio focuses on design work during COVID-19 pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 8 May 2020 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself? Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery. 9 May 2020 1:58 PM
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
[WATCH] Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Daniel Emmet sings Puccini's Nessun Dorma with corona twist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel. 7 May 2020 10:48 AM
It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared. 5 May 2020 11:25 AM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
The Inside Track: Three months ‘State of Disaster’ Covid-19 Special

The Inside Track: Three months ‘State of Disaster’ Covid-19 Special

Mark Heywood, Maverick Citizen editor, in conversation with Professor Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at Wits University on their Daily Maverick Live Webinar to navigate the war on Covid-19 Stage 4.



Chasing the scream: Lost Connections

11 May 2020 12:01 AM

Johann Hari, New York times bestselling author, TEDx global London speaker and journalist on his award-winning books that are taking the world by storm, as they hit core issues and solutions around the real causes of depression, addiction, and the lack of connection, which has never been more prevalent than ever before.

thelostconnections.com
chasingthescream.com

How to Steal a Country

3 May 2020 11:18 PM

Rehad Desai, Producer and Director | CEO: Uhuru Productions on one of his many acclaimed documentaries, ‘How to Steal a Country’ - the story of the Gupta family’s massive black owned business empire in South Africa. 

The President's Keepers

3 May 2020 10:21 PM

Jacques Pauw, Award winning investigative Journalist | Author on the controversy that has South Africans up in smoke after the reversed cigarette sale lock-down legislation, raising old questions and claims although being disputed by the ANCWL around Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Julius Sello Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters and the notorious self-confessed  illegal trade cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti, as highlighted in the relationship claims between all of them, (with photo’s to prove it), made years ago in his book 'The President's Keepers'.

Last Rivonia Trialist standing

3 May 2020 10:20 PM

Andrew Mokete Mlangeni, South African political activist and anti-apartheid campaigner who, along with Nelson Mandela and others, was imprisoned after the Rivonia Trial.

We pay tribute to the late Denis Goldberg and to Andrew Mokete Mlangeni as the last Rivonia Trialist to tell the story.

 

Back to work readiness #Lock-Down Stage 4

3 May 2020 10:18 PM

Tibor Szana, Chief Inspector: Occupational Health & Safety on The Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi media briefing on Sunday 3rd May, in terms, of what South Africans can and cannot do as they prepare to return to the workforce from Monday 4th May 2020.

The Awakening and more Covid-19 Conspiracy Theories

27 April 2020 12:04 AM

Is this the New World Order for digital footprints?

Believe it or Not!

Although we tread lightly with what is an extremely serious if not sensitive subject, we delve a little deeper into conspiracy theory conversations #Covid-19 for something completely different with Ian Dobson, Founder: Truth-Seekers SA.

Contact: 083 880 2378 | venus196777@icloud.com 

www.truthseekers.joburg

Turning wooden spoons to gold

26 April 2020 11:53 PM

In spite of the impact for restaurants world-wide, Chef Wynand du Plessis, owner of Extreem Kwizeen in Cape Town’s Mowbray and Peter Goffe-Wood, Celebrity Chef decided to turn wooden spoons to gold by inspiring Chefs to don their whites to feed the hungry for this week’s #ProudlySA story, calling on other SA restaurateurs to do the same. 

It started with a decision to donate the 300 litres of spare soup in his freezer to the needy on day four of lockdown.

To get involved with Soupathon 1,000 contact soup@extreem.co.za | 021 447 5774

https://www.facebook.com/extreemkwizeen/

http://www.extreem.co.za

HSRC - The impact of COVID-19 South Africa and lock-down lift

26 April 2020 9:58 PM

Professor Priscilla Reddy, Deputy Executive Director: Human and Social Capabilities Division in the HSRC and study Strategic Leader on the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) second part of the public perception survey on the impact of the coronavirus on South Africans released today by Blade Nzimande, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation and the implications as South Africa gears up to stage 4 lock-down lift

Why walk when you can soar? Lessons from a quad and how to cope with lockdown

19 April 2020 11:08 PM

Tracy Todd, inspirational speaker and author of ‘’brave lotus flower rides the dragon’, who landed up in a permanent physical lock-down when she was paralyzed from the neck down in an accident with no chance of ever going back to “normal” inspires, motivates and guides South Africans to what will in fact just be their temporary new normal in the Stayhome lock-down.

www.tracytodd.co.za

