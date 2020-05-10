Chasing the scream: Lost Connections

In spite of the impact for restaurants world-wide, Chef Wynand du Plessis, owner of Extreem Kwizeen in Cape Town’s Mowbray and Peter Goffe-Wood, Celebrity Chef decided to turn wooden spoons to gold by inspiring Chefs to don their whites to feed the hungry for this week’s #ProudlySA story, calling on other SA restaurateurs to do the same.



It started with a decision to donate the 300 litres of spare soup in his freezer to the needy on day four of lockdown.



To get involved with Soupathon 1,000 contact soup@extreem.co.za | 021 447 5774



https://www.facebook.com/extreemkwizeen/



http://www.extreem.co.za

