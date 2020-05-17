Mapping technology helping stop Covid-19 in its tracks in SA, one hotspot at a time

Dr Dorman Chimhamhiwa, Geographic Information System (GIS) and Planning department head at healthcare NPO Right to Care on GIS mapping technology has been key to limiting the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa by providing access to real time information and ensuring that vulnerable communities stay safe.
Max Hurrell, 24-year-old music producer and DJ from Cape Town has taken Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to No.1 with his #ProudlySouthAfrican
parody hit #Zol that hit the top 100 Apple Music chart over the weekend after going viral as a result of the zol reference to tobacco ban U-turn
Larry Hodes, SA restaurant owner on restaurant survival tactics in lockdown - Innovate or die. Hodes switches his kitchen lights back on after a heart wrenching public letter around the downfall for the hospitality sector as a result of Covid-19 lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor Glenda Gray, award-winning internationally recognized scientist, medical doctor, and first female President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), who is currently on the NDOH Ministerial Advisory Committee for COVID 19 on her comments followed that of other scientists such as Professor Shabir Mhadi who publicly said the continued lockdown is flawed, as followed up over weekend by a meeting with the health departmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town on a major new study that shows that almost all smokers have been able to buy cigarettes during lockdown despite the Government’s prohibition of all tobacco sales.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Johann Hari, New York times bestselling author, TEDx global London speaker and journalist on his award-winning books that are taking the world by storm, as they hit core issues and solutions around the real causes of depression, addiction, and the lack of connection, which has never been more prevalent than ever before.
thelostconnections.com
chasingthescream.com
Mark Heywood, Maverick Citizen editor, in conversation with Professor Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at Wits University on their Daily Maverick Live Webinar to navigate the war on Covid-19 Stage 4.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Rehad Desai, Producer and Director | CEO: Uhuru Productions on one of his many acclaimed documentaries, ‘How to Steal a Country’ - the story of the Gupta family’s massive black owned business empire in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jacques Pauw, Award winning investigative Journalist | Author on the controversy that has South Africans up in smoke after the reversed cigarette sale lock-down legislation, raising old questions and claims although being disputed by the ANCWL around Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Julius Sello Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters and the notorious self-confessed illegal trade cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti, as highlighted in the relationship claims between all of them, (with photo’s to prove it), made years ago in his book 'The President's Keepers'.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Andrew Mokete Mlangeni, South African political activist and anti-apartheid campaigner who, along with Nelson Mandela and others, was imprisoned after the Rivonia Trial.
We pay tribute to the late Denis Goldberg and to Andrew Mokete Mlangeni as the last Rivonia Trialist to tell the story.