Mapping technology helping stop Covid-19 in its tracks in SA, one hotspot at a time

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast
See full line-up
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] 15 000 farmers to receive R500m from Agricultural Disaster Fund Minister Thoko Didiza held a media briefing to give details of the fund allocation to assist the agriculture sector. 17 May 2020 2:00 PM
'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food #1000Women has started a campaign addressed to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to stop Social Development Dept interfering with NPOs. 16 May 2020 3:23 PM
Call for prayers for 16-day-old baby as she undergoes crucial heart surgery Baby Renesmè has been diagnosed with Pulmonary Atresia and will undergo surgery on Friday night. 15 May 2020 4:47 PM
View all Local
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa. 17 May 2020 2:10 PM
'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food #1000Women has started a campaign addressed to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to stop Social Development Dept interfering with NPOs. 16 May 2020 3:23 PM
DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo explains affidavit filed by the Democratic Alliance in court. 15 May 2020 3:51 PM
View all Politics
Help save Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service with vouchers from Dineplan Owner Zahn Jooste says the business was very helpful especially for people who travel for business and holidays. 15 May 2020 5:52 PM
COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment' The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says this is the time to work together with government and banks. 15 May 2020 3:18 PM
NL Motors to use prize money towards existing costs and to promote the business Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 15 May 2020 9:11 AM
View all Business
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
Bringing the outdoors indoors during lockdown with your kids Outdoor Classroom Day is usually marked on 21 May. Nikki Bush discusses why it's important for children to experience nature. 16 May 2020 2:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White. 14 May 2020 11:43 AM
View all Sport
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
[WATCH] Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Snoop Dogg listening to Frozen's 'Let it Go' in his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Nighttalk With Gushwell Brooks
arrow_forward
Mapping technology helping stop Covid-19 in its tracks in SA, one hotspot at a time

Mapping technology helping stop Covid-19 in its tracks in SA, one hotspot at a time

Dr Dorman Chimhamhiwa, Geographic Information System (GIS) and Planning department head at healthcare NPO Right to Care on  GIS mapping technology has been key to limiting the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa by providing access to real time information and ensuring that vulnerable communities stay safe.



More episodes from Nighttalk With Gushwell Brooks

Zol - the No.1 hit

17 May 2020 11:14 PM

Max Hurrell, 24-year-old music producer and DJ from Cape Town has taken Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to No.1 with his #ProudlySouthAfrican
parody hit #Zol that hit the top 100 Apple Music chart over the weekend after going viral as a result of the zol reference to tobacco ban U-turn

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Dark Kitchen - Lights finally switched on

17 May 2020 10:47 PM

Larry Hodes, SA restaurant owner on restaurant survival tactics in lockdown - Innovate or die. Hodes switches his kitchen lights back on after a heart wrenching public letter around the downfall for the hospitality sector as a result of Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Top scientist slams government’s lockdown strategy

17 May 2020 9:58 PM

Professor Glenda Gray, award-winning internationally recognized scientist, medical doctor, and first female President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), who is currently on the NDOH Ministerial Advisory Committee for COVID 19 on her comments followed that of other scientists such as Professor Shabir Mhadi who publicly said the continued lockdown is flawed, as followed up over weekend by a meeting with the health department

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

R100 a pack for cigarettes and South Africa is paying

17 May 2020 9:39 PM

Professor Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town on a major new study that shows that almost all smokers have been able to buy cigarettes during lockdown despite the Government’s prohibition of all tobacco sales.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chasing the scream: Lost Connections

11 May 2020 12:01 AM

Johann Hari, New York times bestselling author, TEDx global London speaker and journalist on his award-winning books that are taking the world by storm, as they hit core issues and solutions around the real causes of depression, addiction, and the lack of connection, which has never been more prevalent than ever before.

thelostconnections.com
chasingthescream.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Inside Track: Three months ‘State of Disaster’ Covid-19 Special

10 May 2020 11:54 PM

Mark Heywood, Maverick Citizen editor, in conversation with Professor Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at Wits University on their Daily Maverick Live Webinar to navigate the war on Covid-19 Stage 4.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to Steal a Country

3 May 2020 11:18 PM

Rehad Desai, Producer and Director | CEO: Uhuru Productions on one of his many acclaimed documentaries, ‘How to Steal a Country’ - the story of the Gupta family’s massive black owned business empire in South Africa. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The President's Keepers

3 May 2020 10:21 PM

Jacques Pauw, Award winning investigative Journalist | Author on the controversy that has South Africans up in smoke after the reversed cigarette sale lock-down legislation, raising old questions and claims although being disputed by the ANCWL around Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Julius Sello Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters and the notorious self-confessed  illegal trade cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti, as highlighted in the relationship claims between all of them, (with photo’s to prove it), made years ago in his book 'The President's Keepers'.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Last Rivonia Trialist standing

3 May 2020 10:20 PM

Andrew Mokete Mlangeni, South African political activist and anti-apartheid campaigner who, along with Nelson Mandela and others, was imprisoned after the Rivonia Trial.

We pay tribute to the late Denis Goldberg and to Andrew Mokete Mlangeni as the last Rivonia Trialist to tell the story.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: 67 new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, provincial recoveries reach 1,583

World Local

Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions

Business Local

'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Outcry in Algeria after pregnant doctor dies of virus

17 May 2020 6:36 PM

Denosa: Provision of PPE for health workers vital during coronavirus pandemic

17 May 2020 6:31 PM

Tanzanian prayers quelled the coronavirus - Magufuli

17 May 2020 5:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA