Post nation address #Covid-19 Level 3 – Political perspective

Johann Van Loggerenberg, Former SARS Group Executive in Enforcement, Private Consultant and Author of Tobacco Wars: Inside the Spy Games and Dirty Tricks of Southern Africa's Cigarette Trade who joins us on the burning questions around Level 3 taking South African smokers to a whole new level in lows as tobacco sale ban continues although alcohol is lifted.
Cito, Lead Singer of Wonderboom Band has taken the opportunity to use their first live stream performance as a platform, in solidarity with Gift Of The Givers, to do something positive for our country in this extreme time of need. We catch up with one of SA’s most notorious bands for a profile interview, with a focus on the SA entertainment business at this time, a brand new single drop, and of course, their exciting #coronareliefsouthafrica live streaming show end of this week.
We are also joined by Imtiaz Sooliman, Chairman and Founder: Gift of the Givers on the on going work this organisation continues to do, more so than ever, at a time of crisis for South Africans Covid-19.
We highlight the on the ground work they are implementing over this time, and the upcoming show with Wonderboom band for a proudly SA story.
Don't miss the show: Friday 29th May 2020, at 8pm (ZA time), on YouTube Live, Facebook Live, and Instagram Live
FOR DONATIONS, please go to: https://www.wonderboom.co.za/Gift of the Givers
Gift of the Givers Hot Line: 0800786911
Professor Shabir Ahmed Madhi, currently serves as the Chair of the National Advisory Group Immunization in South Africa | Director of the Medical Research Council Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit and Research Chair at Department of Science and Technology/National Research Foundation in Vaccine Preventable Diseases at the University of the Witwatersrand
Mr G: Gerald Mwandiambira, Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author and Financial Planner
Max Hurrell, 24-year-old music producer and DJ from Cape Town has taken Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to No.1 with his #ProudlySouthAfrican parody hit #Zol that hit the top 100 Apple Music chart over the weekend after going viral as a result of the zol reference to tobacco ban U-turn.
Watch the video here: https://www.facebook.com/MaxHurrell/videos/586307631985899/
Larry Hodes, SA restaurant owner on restaurant survival tactics in lockdown - Innovate or die. Hodes switches his kitchen lights back on after a heart wrenching public letter around the downfall for the hospitality sector as a result of Covid-19 lockdown.
Dr Dorman Chimhamhiwa, Geographic Information System (GIS) and Planning department head at healthcare NPO Right to Care on GIS mapping technology has been key to limiting the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa by providing access to real time information and ensuring that vulnerable communities stay safe.
Professor Glenda Gray, award-winning internationally recognized scientist, medical doctor, and first female President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), who is currently on the NDOH Ministerial Advisory Committee for COVID 19 on her comments followed that of other scientists such as Professor Shabir Mhadi who publicly said the continued lockdown is flawed, as followed up over weekend by a meeting with the health department
Professor Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town on a major new study that shows that almost all smokers have been able to buy cigarettes during lockdown despite the Government's prohibition of all tobacco sales.