Post nation address #Covid-19 Level 3 – Medical perspective

Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Today at 18:16
Tiger Brands gets mauled by more health related issues
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands
Today at 18:39
Private hospital group Netcare sees steep losses in part new accounting rules on how its treats its leases and Covid 19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare
Today at 18:43
SANBS' CEO and the corona viruss
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Jonathan Louw - CEO at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
Today at 19:08
Why Nando's has decided to feed the vulnerable as oppose to opening their restaurants for delivery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Doug Place - Chief Marketing Officr at Nandos South Africa
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - "Regular Clients From LinkedIn", by James Molfetas
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Molfetas - CEO at Regular Clients
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays: Richard Poplak, investigative Journalist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Poplak
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Latest Local
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad The Dept of Home Affairs has announced the categories which meet criteria for permission to leave the country. 24 May 2020 5:01 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June. 24 May 2020 5:00 PM
Nosipho Dumisa on the success of African Original series 'Blood and Water' The writer and director says authenticity is a vital ingredient of the local series which is making waves around the world. 24 May 2020 3:32 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
Nosipho Dumisa on the success of African Original series 'Blood and Water' The writer and director says authenticity is a vital ingredient of the local series which is making waves around the world. 24 May 2020 3:32 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends “This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names 23 May 2020 9:01 AM
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 10,104 with 564,370 tests conducted Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 10 new corona-virus related deaths, bringing the total to 407. 23 May 2020 9:42 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
Nighttalk With Gushwell Brooks
Post nation address #Covid-19 Level 3 – Medical perspective

Post nation address #Covid-19 Level 3 – Medical perspective

Professor Shabir Ahmed Madhi, currently serves as the Chair of the National Advisory Group Immunization in South Africa | Director of the Medical Research Council Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit and Research Chair at Department of Science and Technology/National Research Foundation in Vaccine Preventable Diseases at the University of the Witwatersrand



Tobacco Wars

24 May 2020 11:55 PM

Johann Van Loggerenberg, Former SARS Group Executive in Enforcement, Private Consultant and Author of Tobacco Wars: Inside the Spy Games and Dirty Tricks of Southern Africa's Cigarette Trade who joins us on the burning questions around Level 3 taking South African smokers to  a whole new level in lows as tobacco sale ban continues although alcohol is lifted.

#ToTheRescue - Gift of the Givers joins Wonderboom Band

24 May 2020 11:24 PM

Cito, Lead Singer of Wonderboom Band has taken the opportunity to use their first live stream performance as a platform, in solidarity with Gift Of The Givers, to do something positive for our country in this extreme time of need. We catch up with one of SA’s most notorious bands for a profile interview, with a focus on the SA entertainment business at this time, a brand new single drop, and of course, their exciting #coronareliefsouthafrica live streaming show end of this week.

We are also joined by Imtiaz Sooliman, Chairman and Founder: Gift of the Givers on the on going work this organisation continues to do, more so than ever, at a time of crisis for South Africans Covid-19.

We highlight the on the ground work they are implementing over this time, and the upcoming show with Wonderboom band for a proudly SA story.

Don't miss the show: Friday 29th May 2020, at 8pm (ZA time), on YouTube Live, Facebook Live, and Instagram Live

FOR  DONATIONS, please go to: https://www.wonderboom.co.za/Gift of the Givers

Gift of the Givers Hot Line: 0800786911

Post nation address #Covid-19 Level 3 – economic perspective

24 May 2020 10:58 PM

Mr G: Gerald Mwandiambira, Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author and Financial Planner

Post nation address #Covid-19 Level 3 – Political perspective

24 May 2020 10:12 PM

Mandla L. Isaacs | Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory

Zol - the No.1 hit

24 May 2020 10:11 PM

Max Hurrell, 24-year-old music producer and DJ from Cape Town has taken Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to No.1 with his #ProudlySouthAfrican parody hit #Zol that hit the top 100 Apple Music chart over the weekend after going viral as a result of the zol reference to tobacco ban U-turn.

Watch the video here: https://www.facebook.com/MaxHurrell/videos/586307631985899/

The Dark Kitchen - Lights finally switched on

17 May 2020 10:47 PM

Larry Hodes, SA restaurant owner on restaurant survival tactics in lockdown - Innovate or die. Hodes switches his kitchen lights back on after a heart wrenching public letter around the downfall for the hospitality sector as a result of Covid-19 lockdown.

Mapping technology helping stop Covid-19 in its tracks in SA, one hotspot at a time

17 May 2020 10:11 PM

Dr Dorman Chimhamhiwa, Geographic Information System (GIS) and Planning department head at healthcare NPO Right to Care on  GIS mapping technology has been key to limiting the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa by providing access to real time information and ensuring that vulnerable communities stay safe.

Top scientist slams government’s lockdown strategy

17 May 2020 9:58 PM

Professor Glenda Gray, award-winning internationally recognized scientist, medical doctor, and first female President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), who is currently on the NDOH Ministerial Advisory Committee for COVID 19 on her comments followed that of other scientists such as Professor Shabir Mhadi who publicly said the continued lockdown is flawed, as followed up over weekend by a meeting with the health department

R100 a pack for cigarettes and South Africa is paying

17 May 2020 9:39 PM

Professor Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town on a major new study that shows that almost all smokers have been able to buy cigarettes during lockdown despite the Government’s prohibition of all tobacco sales.

SA moves to lockdown level 3 come 1 June

24 May 2020 6:47 PM

Plans for return of grade 7 and 12 pupils still on track - MEC Mshengu

24 May 2020 6:27 PM

UPDATE: 164 workers at AngloGold’s Mponeng Mine test positive for COVID-19

24 May 2020 5:39 PM

