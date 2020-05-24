Tobacco Wars

Cito, Lead Singer of Wonderboom Band has taken the opportunity to use their first live stream performance as a platform, in solidarity with Gift Of The Givers, to do something positive for our country in this extreme time of need. We catch up with one of SA’s most notorious bands for a profile interview, with a focus on the SA entertainment business at this time, a brand new single drop, and of course, their exciting #coronareliefsouthafrica live streaming show end of this week.



We are also joined by Imtiaz Sooliman, Chairman and Founder: Gift of the Givers on the on going work this organisation continues to do, more so than ever, at a time of crisis for South Africans Covid-19.



We highlight the on the ground work they are implementing over this time, and the upcoming show with Wonderboom band for a proudly SA story.



Don't miss the show: Friday 29th May 2020, at 8pm (ZA time), on YouTube Live, Facebook Live, and Instagram Live



FOR DONATIONS, please go to: https://www.wonderboom.co.za/Gift of the Givers



Gift of the Givers Hot Line: 0800786911

