91-year-old veteran to raise R108 million to feed the hungry - #ProudlySA

Solly Krok, one of South Africa’s iconic citizens, has committed to raising R108 million from international and local communities to help feed vulnerable people in South Africa, coinciding with his 91st birthday which took place on the 28 May 2020.
Contributions to Keep the Wolf from the Door can be made by EFT to the below account with a tax benefit which can be enjoyed by corporate donors.
Bank: First National Bank
Account Name: Afrika Tikkun NPC
Account Number: 62196064100
Branch Code: 261251
Swift Code: FIRNZAJJXXX
Reference: “Keep the wolf from the door”
Although marijuana has been legalized and the equally dangerous substance being alcohol ban lifted in South Africa, today the deputy minister declared a proposal for 100% ban on smoking in public for South Africa, for an extra twist in lockdown Covid because it is World No Tobacco Day (today, 31 May 2020).
We chat about spies, Lies and MegaProfits as exposed in this new book.
Guest: Telita Snyckers, author of Dirty Tobacco | tax and customs lawyer who holds a master’s degree in Constitutional law and fundamental human rights has worked closely with Pravin Gordhan and Ivan Pillay during her tenure at the South African Revenue Service (SARS).
Maurice Smithers, Director of the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA), on lifting the ban on one of the most frightening mind-altering substance for South Africans, and at what may probably be the worst time to do so, in light of the stay home affects such as domestic violence, including adherence to Covid safety regulations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Father Anthony Egan SJ, Ethicist: Jesuit Institute South Africa on their statement, (which includes additional religious bodies who have followed up in the same vein), opposing the relaxed regulations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Anban Pillay, Acting Director-General of Health for a summary of SA’s Level 3 coronavirus regulations coming into effect from tomorrow, 1st June 2020.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Johann Van Loggerenberg, Former SARS Group Executive in Enforcement, Private Consultant and Author of Tobacco Wars: Inside the Spy Games and Dirty Tricks of Southern Africa's Cigarette Trade who joins us on the burning questions around Level 3 taking South African smokers to a whole new level in lows as tobacco sale ban continues although alcohol is lifted.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cito, Lead Singer of Wonderboom Band has taken the opportunity to use their first live stream performance as a platform, in solidarity with Gift Of The Givers, to do something positive for our country in this extreme time of need. We catch up with one of SA’s most notorious bands for a profile interview, with a focus on the SA entertainment business at this time, a brand new single drop, and of course, their exciting #coronareliefsouthafrica live streaming show end of this week.
We are also joined by Imtiaz Sooliman, Chairman and Founder: Gift of the Givers on the on going work this organisation continues to do, more so than ever, at a time of crisis for South Africans Covid-19.
We highlight the on the ground work they are implementing over this time, and the upcoming show with Wonderboom band for a proudly SA story.
Don't miss the show: Friday 29th May 2020, at 8pm (ZA time), on YouTube Live, Facebook Live, and Instagram Live
FOR DONATIONS, please go to: https://www.wonderboom.co.za/Gift of the Givers
Gift of the Givers Hot Line: 0800786911
Professor Shabir Ahmed Madhi, currently serves as the Chair of the National Advisory Group Immunization in South Africa | Director of the Medical Research Council Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit and Research Chair at Department of Science and Technology/National Research Foundation in Vaccine Preventable Diseases at the University of the WitwatersrandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mr G: Gerald Mwandiambira, Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author and Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mandla L. Isaacs | Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti AdvisoryLISTEN TO PODCAST