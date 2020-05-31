A new bottom of the bottle – Covid 19

Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:35
Covid-19 vaccines
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Professor Lynn Morris - Interim Executive Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseas
Today at 18:39
Leading through Covid. A CEO talks about the hard decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Russon - CEO at Absa Corporate and Investment Bank
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Monetizing innovation: How smart companies design the product around the price, by Madhavan Ramanujam and Georg Tacke
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown and making money as a singer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Singer and Songwriter at ...
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[VIDEOS] Jubilation as many buy booze to quench their thirst Some customers started queuing outside bottle stores and licenced venues in the early hours of the morning. 1 June 2020 10:54 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga to give update after U-turn on schools reopening Grade 7 and grade 12 students were supposed to have returned to school on 1 June but the department postponed the date. 1 June 2020 10:43 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,060 as provincial infections surpass 4,000 South Africa has total number of COVID-19 32,683 cases. There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 683. 31 May 2020 9:14 PM
View all Local
We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula Transport minister gives the different regulations for the industry as the country moves to lockdown Level 3. 1 June 2020 8:23 AM
Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Naptosa's Basil Manuel weigh in on pupils now returning to schools on 8 June. 1 June 2020 7:39 AM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
View all Politics
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
View all Business
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
View all Entertainment
Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 1 June 2020 7:53 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,060 as provincial infections surpass 4,000 South Africa has total number of COVID-19 32,683 cases. There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 683. 31 May 2020 9:14 PM
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 2:19 PM
View all World
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Africa
SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa. 28 May 2020 10:55 AM
I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3. 27 May 2020 11:29 AM
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
arrow_forward
NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
arrow_forward
A new bottom of the bottle – Covid 19

A new bottom of the bottle – Covid 19

Maurice Smithers, Director of the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA), on lifting the ban on one of the most frightening mind-altering substance for South Africans, and at what may probably be the worst time to do so, in light of the stay home affects such as domestic violence, including adherence to Covid safety regulations.



More episodes from NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks

Dirty Tobacco

31 May 2020 11:39 PM

Although marijuana has been legalized and the equally dangerous substance being alcohol ban lifted in South Africa, today the deputy minister declared a proposal for 100% ban on smoking in public for South Africa, for an extra twist in lockdown Covid because it is World No Tobacco Day (today, 31 May 2020).

We chat about spies, Lies and Mega­Profits as exposed in this new book.

Guest: Telita Snyckers, author of Dirty Tobacco |  tax and customs lawyer who holds a master’s degree in Constitutional law and fundamental human rights has worked closely with Pravin Gordhan and Ivan Pillay during her tenure at the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

91-year-old veteran to raise R108 million to feed the hungry - #ProudlySA

31 May 2020 10:22 PM

Solly Krok, one of South Africa’s iconic citizens, has committed to raising R108 million from international and local communities to help feed vulnerable people in South Africa, coinciding with his 91st birthday which took place on the 28 May 2020.

Contributions to Keep the Wolf from the Door can be made by EFT to the below account with a tax benefit which can be enjoyed by corporate donors.

Bank:                           First National Bank
Account Name:            Afrika Tikkun NPC
Account Number:         62196064100
Branch Code:               261251
Swift Code:                  FIRNZAJJXXX
Reference:                   “Keep the wolf from the door”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Religious leaders do not have faith in level 3 allowance of religious gatherings

31 May 2020 10:21 PM

Father Anthony Egan SJ, Ethicist: Jesuit Institute South Africa on their statement, (which includes additional religious bodies who have followed up in the same vein), opposing the relaxed regulations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 3 regulations: What South Africans need to know Dr Anban Pillay, Acting Director-General of Health

31 May 2020 10:20 PM

Dr Anban Pillay, Acting Director-General of Health for a summary of SA’s Level 3 coronavirus regulations coming into effect from tomorrow, 1st June 2020.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tobacco Wars

24 May 2020 11:55 PM

Johann Van Loggerenberg, Former SARS Group Executive in Enforcement, Private Consultant and Author of Tobacco Wars: Inside the Spy Games and Dirty Tricks of Southern Africa's Cigarette Trade who joins us on the burning questions around Level 3 taking South African smokers to  a whole new level in lows as tobacco sale ban continues although alcohol is lifted.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#ToTheRescue - Gift of the Givers joins Wonderboom Band

24 May 2020 11:24 PM

Cito, Lead Singer of Wonderboom Band has taken the opportunity to use their first live stream performance as a platform, in solidarity with Gift Of The Givers, to do something positive for our country in this extreme time of need. We catch up with one of SA’s most notorious bands for a profile interview, with a focus on the SA entertainment business at this time, a brand new single drop, and of course, their exciting #coronareliefsouthafrica live streaming show end of this week.

We are also joined by Imtiaz Sooliman, Chairman and Founder: Gift of the Givers on the on going work this organisation continues to do, more so than ever, at a time of crisis for South Africans Covid-19.

We highlight the on the ground work they are implementing over this time, and the upcoming show with Wonderboom band for a proudly SA story.

Don't miss the show: Friday 29th May 2020, at 8pm (ZA time), on YouTube Live, Facebook Live, and Instagram Live

FOR  DONATIONS, please go to: https://www.wonderboom.co.za/Gift of the Givers

Gift of the Givers Hot Line: 0800786911

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Post nation address #Covid-19 Level 3 – Medical perspective

24 May 2020 11:10 PM

Professor Shabir Ahmed Madhi, currently serves as the Chair of the National Advisory Group Immunization in South Africa | Director of the Medical Research Council Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit and Research Chair at Department of Science and Technology/National Research Foundation in Vaccine Preventable Diseases at the University of the Witwatersrand

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Post nation address #Covid-19 Level 3 – economic perspective

24 May 2020 10:58 PM

Mr G: Gerald Mwandiambira, Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author and Financial Planner

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Post nation address #Covid-19 Level 3 – Political perspective

24 May 2020 10:12 PM

Mandla L. Isaacs | Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga to give update after U-turn on schools reopening

Local

Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi

Politics

Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death

World

EWN Highlights

Flight mode on: Govt agrees to fund SAA rescue, says draft plan

1 June 2020 10:58 AM

No blues today: Throats are open and so are liquor outlets

1 June 2020 9:59 AM

Bishop Lavis parents protest against reopening of schools

1 June 2020 9:39 AM

