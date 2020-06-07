Collins Khosa and George Floyd #BlackLivesMatterSA in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Cannabis Academy to open in South Africa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Trenton Birch - Co-Founder of Boogaloo Cannabis Academy
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist - Which is better a face mask or face shield when it comes to preventing Covid-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN: Back to school in Soweto
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
EWN: Back to School in KZN
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 16:10
Children return to schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 17:11
Concern over misleading COVID-19 death reports in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
An Open Letter to White Teachers and Parents - Consider this an Olive Branch
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lovelyn Nwadeyi, Author of open letter to White teachers and Parents
Today at 18:08
Taxi industry increase taxi fares by a staggering 172%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maroba Maduma - Communications Executive at SA Taxi
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
LEADERSHIP FROM BUSINESS LEADERS - Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 19:08
New private hospital is geared to operate as a dedicated critical care facility for COVID-19 patients
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Johan Pretorius - Director at Universal Foundation
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Business Book - ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Making a living as Coconut Kelz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lesego Tlhabi - Satirist behind “Coconut Kelz” at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
View all Local
Reserve Bank gave multiple tools to support economy during COVID-19 - Kganyago The governor says the effectiveness of those tools can only be measured as the economy begins to open. 8 June 2020 7:47 AM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
View all Politics
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[WATCH] Huge mudslide in Norway dragging several houses into sea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 8 June 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] King Price ad taking comical spin on lockdown leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 8 June 2020 8:26 AM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane says race has been at the heart of human conflict and lawyers must confront this. 8 June 2020 10:50 AM
UPDATE: 2,428 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 998 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 48,285, with 2,312 new cases recorded since the previous report. 7 June 2020 10:28 PM
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown. 7 June 2020 2:05 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Nighttalk With Gushwell Brooks
arrow_forward
Collins Khosa and George Floyd #BlackLivesMatterSA in SA

Collins Khosa and George Floyd #BlackLivesMatterSA in SA

7 June 2020 11:42 PM

Crossing over to Los Angeles, XPat Bradley Steyn, Anti-Apartheid Struggle Hero | Geo-political Risk and National Security expert | Author: The Double Agent for Freedom: Inside Mandela’s Spy Unit who was shot in last week’s LA rally, joined by Siya Jentile, Chairperson of NotInMyName who kicked off SA protests on Friday against law enforcement brutality on the uprising of international as well as local protests now specifically around South Africa’s dark history.


More episodes from Nighttalk With Gushwell Brooks

The Accidental Mayor: Herman Mashaba and the Battle for Johannesburg

7 June 2020 11:25 PM

Tell All interview with Herman Mashaba, Founder of The People’s Dialogue | Former Mayor of Johannesburg referred to as The Disruptive Mayor on Carte Blanche earlier this evening on his new book as well as follow up statement to #BlackLivesMatter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'David taking on Goliath' VS the Government in the case to win 2020

7 June 2020 10:57 PM

Guest 1: Reyno De Beer, President: Liberty Fighters Network on last Monday’s court ruling by High court Judge Norman Davis who ruled that the national lock down regulations for level 3 and 4 were "irrational", unconstitutional and invalid”, and what this “’David VS Goliath' case now faces with the backlash from government.

Guest 2: Joselynn Fember, Attorney and Managing Partner at J Fember Attorney in Sandton explaining the follow up appeal and potential actions from cabinet around the lock-down regulations as determined in the winning verdict by the Liberty Fighters Network. What we do know is that government extended the State of Disaster by a month to 15 July in response.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dirty Tobacco

31 May 2020 11:39 PM

Although marijuana has been legalized and the equally dangerous substance being alcohol ban lifted in South Africa, today the deputy minister declared a proposal for 100% ban on smoking in public for South Africa, for an extra twist in lockdown Covid because it is World No Tobacco Day (today, 31 May 2020).

We chat about spies, Lies and Mega­Profits as exposed in this new book.

Guest: Telita Snyckers, author of Dirty Tobacco |  tax and customs lawyer who holds a master’s degree in Constitutional law and fundamental human rights has worked closely with Pravin Gordhan and Ivan Pillay during her tenure at the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A new bottom of the bottle – Covid 19

31 May 2020 11:36 PM

Maurice Smithers, Director of the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA), on lifting the ban on one of the most frightening mind-altering substance for South Africans, and at what may probably be the worst time to do so, in light of the stay home affects such as domestic violence, including adherence to Covid safety regulations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

91-year-old veteran to raise R108 million to feed the hungry - #ProudlySA

31 May 2020 10:22 PM

Solly Krok, one of South Africa’s iconic citizens, has committed to raising R108 million from international and local communities to help feed vulnerable people in South Africa, coinciding with his 91st birthday which took place on the 28 May 2020.

Contributions to Keep the Wolf from the Door can be made by EFT to the below account with a tax benefit which can be enjoyed by corporate donors.

Bank:                           First National Bank
Account Name:            Afrika Tikkun NPC
Account Number:         62196064100
Branch Code:               261251
Swift Code:                  FIRNZAJJXXX
Reference:                   “Keep the wolf from the door”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Religious leaders do not have faith in level 3 allowance of religious gatherings

31 May 2020 10:21 PM

Father Anthony Egan SJ, Ethicist: Jesuit Institute South Africa on their statement, (which includes additional religious bodies who have followed up in the same vein), opposing the relaxed regulations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 3 regulations: What South Africans need to know Dr Anban Pillay, Acting Director-General of Health

31 May 2020 10:20 PM

Dr Anban Pillay, Acting Director-General of Health for a summary of SA’s Level 3 coronavirus regulations coming into effect from tomorrow, 1st June 2020.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tobacco Wars

24 May 2020 11:55 PM

Johann Van Loggerenberg, Former SARS Group Executive in Enforcement, Private Consultant and Author of Tobacco Wars: Inside the Spy Games and Dirty Tricks of Southern Africa's Cigarette Trade who joins us on the burning questions around Level 3 taking South African smokers to  a whole new level in lows as tobacco sale ban continues although alcohol is lifted.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#ToTheRescue - Gift of the Givers joins Wonderboom Band

24 May 2020 11:24 PM

Cito, Lead Singer of Wonderboom Band has taken the opportunity to use their first live stream performance as a platform, in solidarity with Gift Of The Givers, to do something positive for our country in this extreme time of need. We catch up with one of SA’s most notorious bands for a profile interview, with a focus on the SA entertainment business at this time, a brand new single drop, and of course, their exciting #coronareliefsouthafrica live streaming show end of this week.

We are also joined by Imtiaz Sooliman, Chairman and Founder: Gift of the Givers on the on going work this organisation continues to do, more so than ever, at a time of crisis for South Africans Covid-19.

We highlight the on the ground work they are implementing over this time, and the upcoming show with Wonderboom band for a proudly SA story.

Don't miss the show: Friday 29th May 2020, at 8pm (ZA time), on YouTube Live, Facebook Live, and Instagram Live

FOR  DONATIONS, please go to: https://www.wonderboom.co.za/Gift of the Givers

Gift of the Givers Hot Line: 0800786911

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane

Local World

I don't understand why anyone thinks this is dehumanising or racist - UCT Prof

Local

Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela’s U-turn on nationalisation

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Frustrations and concerns: Parents demand to inspect ‘sanitised’ schools

8 June 2020 1:17 PM

EFF 'helping' Collins Khosa’s family in their fight for justice

8 June 2020 12:50 PM

WC’s trauma unit cases increase since ban on liquor lifted

8 June 2020 12:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA