Professor part of history after covid-19 RNA extracted

Guest 1: Reyno De Beer, President: Liberty Fighters Network on last Monday’s court ruling by High court Judge Norman Davis who ruled that the national lock down regulations for level 3 and 4 were "irrational", unconstitutional and invalid”, and what this “’David VS Goliath' case now faces with the backlash from government.



Guest 2: Joselynn Fember, Attorney and Managing Partner at J Fember Attorney in Sandton explaining the follow up appeal and potential actions from cabinet around the lock-down regulations as determined in the winning verdict by the Liberty Fighters Network. What we do know is that government extended the State of Disaster by a month to 15 July in response.

arrow_forward